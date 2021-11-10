State soccer roundup: Gonzaga prep, Cheney eliminated; West Valley, Reardan advance

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school girls soccer state first-round games:

4A

Glacier Peak 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Ryann Reynolds scored a first-half goal and freshman goalkeeper Sammie Thoma made it stand up as the visiting No. 12 Grizzlies (15-4) eliminated the No. 5 Bullpups (14-3).

3A

Peninsula 3, Cheney 2: The No. 15 Seahawks (12-6) eliminated the visiting No. 18 Blackhawks (10-8).

2A

West Valley 3, Ellensburg 2 (SO): Ashlyn Chase scored twice in regulation, Madison Carr scored the clincher in a shootout and the No. 6 Eagles (17-2) beat the visiting No. 11 Bulldogs (16-3) at University High.

Carr, Gillian Simpson and Delani Walker all scored in the shootout for West Valley, which advanced to a quarterfinal at No. 3 Ridgefield at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dylan Philip scored twice for Ellensburg in regulation.

1A

Montesano 3, Lakeside 1: The No. 7 Bulldogs (15-1) eliminated the visiting No. 10 Eagles (11-6).

Seattle Academy 4, Freeman 0: The No. 4 Cardinals (11-2-4) eliminated the No. 13 Scotties (12-7) at Sammamish High.

2B/1B

Reardan 2, Onalaska 1: Noelle Raczykowski scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes to go and No. 11 Reardan (10-7-1) eliminated the No. 6 Loggers (11-6) at Centralia Stadium.

Elise Cox converted a penalty kick late in the first half to tie it.

Reardan, in the program’s second season, advanced to take on No. 3 Highland in a quarterfinal this weekend.

Tonasket 5, St. George’s 2: The No. 7 Tigers (15-3-1) eliminated the visiting No. 10 Dragons (9-7).