State volleyball: Led by top-seeded Oakesdale, small schools take to the court in Yakima this week

The 1A, 2B and 1B state volleyball tournaments take place at the Yakima Valley SunDome this week, with the Bs competing Thursday-Friday and 1A playing Friday-Saturday.

1A

Northeast A League regular-season champion Lakeside (17-2) earned the seventh seed to state and faces No. 10 seed College Place on Friday. If the Eagles win, they would face either No. 2 Chelan or No. 15 King’s Way Christian in a quarterfinal that day.

NEA tournament winner Freeman (15-3) is the No. 8 seed and faces No. 9 South Whidbey on Friday. The winner faces either No. 1 Overlake or No. 16 Lynden Christian in a quarterfinal.

2B

Three teams from the Northeast 2B league reached Yakima.

League champ Colfax (17-0) is seeded No. 2 and faces 15th-seeded Wahkiakum in a first-round match on Thursday.

The other match to feed into that quarterfinal features No. 10 Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (9-5), the NE 2B runner-up, against seventh-seeded Raymond.

Liberty (10-6) reached state by winning the district third-place match and was awarded the No. 13 seed.

The Lancers face fourth-seeded Goldendale in a first-round match.

1B

Oakesdale (20-0) has been the dominant force in Class 1B volleyball over the past decade, winning seven of the past nine state championships, with a second-place finish in 2019.

The Southeast 1B champ Nighthawks are the No. 1 seed to the 20-team bracket and face the winner of No. 16 Darrington and No. 17 Evergreen Lutheran in a round-of-16 match Thursday.

No. 3 St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (16-4), the SE 1B runner-up, also awaits a winner of a play-in match for its first-round opponent.

Fourth-seeded Odessa (22-5), which won the Northeast 1B championship, faces the winner of a play-in match between No. 13 Republic (13-3) and No. 20 Wilson Creek.

No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (10-7) faces No. 11 Grace Academy and No. 7 Springdale (20-5) plays No. 10 Crosspoint in first-round matches.

Quarterfinals in 2B and 1B will be played Thursday afternoon and evening.