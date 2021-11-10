Two Spokane Chiefs test positive for COVID-19; Wednesday’s game at Everett postponed
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021
Two Spokane Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a postponement of Wednesday’s game at Everett.
Both players were fully vaccinated in accordance with the Western Hockey League’s mandatory vaccination policy, according to a WHL release. The Chiefs have paused all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, pending further test results.
No makeup date for Wednesday’s game was set.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.