Two Spokane Chiefs test positive for COVID-19; Wednesday’s game at Everett postponed

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 10, 2021

Spokane Chiefs forward Raegan Wiles (25) fights for the puck against Everett Silvertips forward Dylan Anderson (21) during a WHL hockey game on Oct 3, 2021 at Spokane Arena. Wednesday's Chiefs' game at Everett was called off after two Spokane players tested positive for COVID-19. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)
Two Spokane Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a postponement of Wednesday’s game at Everett.

Both players were fully vaccinated in accordance with the Western Hockey League’s mandatory vaccination policy, according to a WHL release. The Chiefs have paused all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, pending further test results.

No makeup date for Wednesday’s game was set.

