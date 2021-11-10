WSP identifies driver killed in crash Monday near Deer Park

The person who died in a multiple-vehicle crash Monday night 2 miles north of Deer Park has been identified as Emily H. Ross, 43, of Spokane.

Ross was driving a 1997 Ford Aerostar south on State Route 395 near Spotted Road when she turned into the northbound lanes of the highway and struck the side of a vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol. A third and fourth vehicle also traveling north on the highway struck Ross’s vehicle, troopers said.

Carriann J. Rogers, 38, of Loon Lake, who was driving the fourth vehicle, was injured; the extent of her injuries were unknown Wednesday.

Troopers have not released details on the cause of the crash.