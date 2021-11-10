YaYa Brewing Co. launches new pilsner to support Dishman Hills Conservancy

Spokane Valley-based YaYa Brewing Co. has partnered with the Dishman Hills Conservancy on a special release beer to benefit the agency.

YaYa Brewing Co. created the Dishman Hills pilsner, which will be released Friday at a launch party and pint night from 4-8 p.m. at the brewery, 11712 E. Montgomery Drive, Unit F1-3.

At the free event, the brewery will donate 10% of every Dishman Hills pilsner sale to the Dishman Hills Conservancy.

Following the event, the brewery plans to donate a portion of each Dishman Hills pilsner sale to the conservancy, which manages the Dishman Hills Conservation Area with Spokane County and the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

“We are excited to partner with Dishman Hills Conservancy and support the Dishman Hills, which has been such a valuable resource for our community, especially through COVID,” Jason Gass, co-owner of YaYa Brewing Co., said in a statement. “As a local business, giving back to the community is an important part of what we do.”

Masks will be required at Friday’s indoor event. Registration is at: www.dishmanhills.org/events.