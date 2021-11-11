10 under $10 for Nov. 12-19 – Jiemei Lin exhibit, Great Outdoors Show, Psychic Death and ‘Coming Soon …’

1 “Refurnish: Jiemei Lin” – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Whitworth University’s Lied Art Center, Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Whitworth’s Lied Art Center features digital artist Jiemei Lin. For more information, visit whitworthart.com and call (509) 777-3258. Admission: FREE

2 “Coming Soon …” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions, Fridays through November. The show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

3 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

4 “Ti-Ki-Da: A Triple Art Show” – 5 p.m. Friday, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. New Moon Art Gallery opens a new exhibit featuring mixed media by Tim Lord, Kim Long and Dara DeBast. For more information, visit newmoonartgallery.com and call (509) 413-9101. Admission: FREE

5 The Great Outdoors Art Show – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Liberty Gallery, at West Main and North Washington Street. Pottery Place Plus presents a collection of oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel works by L.R. Montgomery, Leslie Lambert, Megan Perkins, Kay West, T. Kurtz, Pierr Morgan and Isaac Mann. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com and call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

8 Psychic Death – 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. Hardcore group Psychic Death visits Baby Bar with Lip Sick. For more information, visit Baby Bar on Facebook. Admission: $5

9 The Happiness – 8 p.m. Friday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Rock group the Happiness visits Curley’s Hauser Junction. For more information, visit curleys.biz. Admission: FREE

10 Truck Mills – 5 p.m. Friday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Truck Mills, joined by guest Global Gumbo, brings his own brand of blues, folk and jazz to Pend d’Oreille Winery. For more information, visit powine.com and call (208) 265 8545. Admission: FREE