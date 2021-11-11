Arts Wrap: Drawn Together Arts, Lily LaMotte, Donald Gardner Stacy and Dishman Hills Pilsner

Drawn Together Arts, a new performing arts company, will present a series of small staged readings and cabaret shows at Art Spirit Gallery at 415 E. Sherman Ave. in Coeur d’Alene, and the first of these events will be Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.”

Set in 1904, this Off-Broadway absurdist play introduces audiences to Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein as they run into each other in a Parisian cafe. The show runs 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and tickets are $20. For more information, visit drawntogetherarts.com.

Lily LaMotte visits Wishing Tree

Author Lily LaMotte will discuss her recent middle-grade graphic novel “Measuring Up” during an in-person event hosted by Wishing Tree Books at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Leaving Taiwan for her new home in Seattle, 12-year-old Cici’s concerns include getting settled, fitting in and – worst of all – missing her grandmother’s 70th birthday. Cici can’t fly back to Taiwan on her own, but winning the grand prize in a kids’ cooking contest might just give her enough money to buy her grandmother a ticket to Seattle.

The event will feature an interview with LaMotte by a local student and a “graphic novel demonstration.” If you go: Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave., (509) 315-9875 and wishingtreebookstore.com.

Local poet releases collection

Local poet Donald Gardner Stacy’s “Poems From the Past & Future” is a collection of works from over the course of 50 years, including three and a half transformative years spent living Kunming, Yunnan, People’s Republic of China.

“The element of time’s passage comes into play frequently in this small collection as a thematic structure within several of these poems, none of them very long. In some cases, the initial composition of the poem disclosed its own form,” a news release from RoseDog Books says.

“At other times, the poem in question eschews form altogether, relying entirely on the sound of the concatenation of the individual words which compose it.” For more information about the new collection, visit rosedogbookstore.com.

Dishman Hills Pilsner at YaYa Brewing

In collaboration with Dishman Hills Conservancy, YaYa Brewing Co. has launched the Dishman Hills Pilsner, a new light beer created to “help raise awareness and funds for local conservation efforts.” Ten percent of proceeds from sales of the Dishman Hills Pilsner will go to the conservancy.

Washington State’s oldest land trust, the Dishman Hills Conservancy was founded in 1906. In cooperation with Spokane County Parks and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the conservancy manages and stewards the Dishman Hills Conservation Areas. For more information, visit dishmanhills.org.

To celebrate the release, the collaborators will host a launch party at YaYa Brewing at 4 p.m. Friday. If you go: YaYa Brewing Co., 11712 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley, yayabrewing.com.