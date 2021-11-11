Locally: Spokane Shock hire Bones Bagaunte as offensive coordinator

From staff and news services

Bones Bagaunte, offensive coordinator for the 2021 Indoor Football League United Bowl champion Massachusetts Pirates, has been hired by the Spokane Shock as their new offensive coordinator.

“Bones is one of the great young minds in the Indoor Football League,” new Shock head coach Cedric Walker said in the release on the team website announcing the hire. “With his strong leadership, our offense will be far more dynamic and explosive than in the past.”

A wide receiver who played for the Pirates in 2018, Bagaunte has seven years of indoor football experience as a player and coach.

Under Bagaunte, the champion Pirates had an offense that produced the United Bowl MVP, quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, and five All-IFL offensive players.

• Massachusetts announced on its website the two-division breakdown for the 16-team, 2022 IFL season.

Western Conference: Spokane Shock, Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Duke City Gladiators, Northern Arizona Wranglers, San Diego Strike Force, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Vegas Knight Hawks.

Midwest Conference: Massachusetts Pirates, Bismarck Bucks, Frisco Fighters, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Quad City Steamwheelers, Sioux Falls Storm.

College scene

Eastern Washington had four players honored and Idaho three when the Big Sky Conference announced its 2021 women’s soccer all-conference teams.

Eagles sophomore midfielder Madison Kem, the 2019 Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, earned her third first-team honor (one came in the shortened 2021 spring season) and EWU landed junior defender Jordyn King and senior goalkeeper Kelsee Winston on the second team. Junior defender Mya Elder-Hammond received honorable mention.

Idaho grad student defender Taylor Brust was on the second team and senior goalie Avrie Fox and sophomore forward Jadyn Hanks earned honorable mention.

• Washington State fifth-year senior midfielder Sydney Pulver was named Pac-12 women’s soccer defensive player of the week for a second time this season on Nov. 1 for her performance in road wins at Oregon (1-0) and Oregon State (3-2).

While she was a defensive anchor, she also had key offensive contributions in the two wins. She assisted on the WSU goal against Oregon and scored the tying goal with her fourth goal of the season, and third on a penalty kick, in the 89th minute against Oregon State.

• No. 18 Washington State used a three-goal second half, including the fifth goal of the season for Pulver, to defeat Washington 4-2 on Friday in Seattle to claim the 2021 soccer Boeing Apple Cup Series trophy and cap a 13-2-4 regular season.

• The Gonzaga women’s soccer team broke the program’s season-win record with its 13th victory in a 1-0 shutout at Saint Mary’s on Oct. 30, then added No. 14, a 2-0 win over visiting San Francisco on Nov. 3 in its final home game, and No. 15, 1-0 at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, in their regular-season finale.

They were the Zags’ 10th, 11th and 12th shutouts, breaking the program record set in 2005.

• Whitworth collected four Northwest Conference Athlete of the Week awards for Oct. 25-31, including sweeping volleyball honors as the Pirates clinched the NWC championship and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament with road victories at Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran.

Madison Lee (Mead), a senior outside hitter, was the offensive player of the week, her third award in five weeks, as she compiled 41 points and 38 kills, averaging 5.9 points and 5.4 kills per set. Freshman Cassidy Franklin received defensive honors after she had two solo blocks and six block assists in seven sets.

Pirates senior quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt was the football offensive POW after he completed 15 of 20 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 68-14 win at Puget Sound. He also ran four times for 34 yards and a score, playing only the first half and the first possession of the second half.

Senior Ryan Grady collected men’s swimming honors after he won three of the five events he entered in the NWC Sprint Pentathlon – the 100 IM, 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke – and was on two winning relays. He placed fifth in his other events, the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle.