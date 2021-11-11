Newly elected Central Valley school board member’s residency challenged by opponent

A woman recently elected to the Central Valley School District board is facing criticism from her opponent over her recent change of address.

Teresa Landa handily defeated write-in candidate Bret Howell last week for a four-year term in District 2.

At the same time, work is nearly complete on Landa’s new home on Priest Lake. Landa said her primary address will remain in the district, because she is moving in with her longtime partner.

“I’ve just spent the last couple of weeks changing my permanent address and will spend weekends in Priest Lake,” Landa said Thursday.

Landa said that before she sold her home, she called the county and was assured that her new residence would still be in District 2.

“That’s possibly part of the confusion,” Landa said.

Howell has said Landa has no documentation legally tying her to this new address.

“Staying at someone’s house from time to time does not make it a primary residence,” Howell said.

The controversy over Landa’s residency is the second this fall related to the Central Valley board.

Board President Debra Long recently faced a recall petition partly because of questions about her primary residence. That petition was rejected last month by a Spokane County Superior Court judge.

“With the CVSD School Board already under fire from many parents and voters for not being more forthcoming and transparent, now one of the newest elected members, Teresa Landa, appears to have some transparency issues of her own regarding her primary address,” Howell said.

Landa defeated Howell in the Nov. 2 election, winning 79.7% of the vote. Both are longtime Spokane Valley residents.