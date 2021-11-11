Spokane police looking for male who allegedly stole woman’s car, crashed it, then ran

Spokane police are searching for a male who reportedly stole a woman’s vehicle while she was delivering groceries Thursday and dragged her along the roadway as she tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle.

The woman told officers she briefly left her vehicle unlocked and running while delivering groceries around 3 p.m. at a residence in the area of the 2100 block of East Fifth Avenue in east central Spokane, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

When she returned to her vehicle, she observed the male suspect inside beginning to drive away, the release said. She reportedly attempted to get the suspect out of the vehicle but he continued driving, dragging her along the street. She received minor injuries as a result.

About 15 minutes after the alleged carjacking, the suspect was reportedly involved in a car crash on North Cannon Street in the same vehicle he stole, police said. The other involved driver, who was treated at an area hospital with minor injuries, told police the male ran away. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2021-20194388.