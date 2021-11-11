Things to do in Spokane Nov. 12-19 – Snowmobile and Powersports Expo and Swap Meet, Pioneer Day and Monster Jam

Things to do

Monster Jam – Featuring Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson, Megalodon driven by Tristan England, Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger, Scooby-Doo driven by Linsey Read, El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro, Wrecking Machine driven by Jeff Souza, Jurassic Attack driven by Dave Olfert, Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues, and Extreme Attitude driven by Travis Mowery. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. For tickets, pit passes or more information, visit monsterjam.com. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $20-72. (800) 325-7328.

KYRS Community Radio: “Page Turner Show” – Conversation with Amber D. Dodd, racial and social equity reporter for The Spokesman Review. Listen on 88.1, 92.3 or at kyrs.org. Friday, 1 p.m. Free.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Pioneer Day – Hosted by the German-American Society of Spokane, celebrating German-speaking immigrants who came to the Pacific Northwest over the last two centuries. The Concordia Choir of the German-American Society will perform traditional German and American songs, and the Celtic Aires will add to the performance. A German-style dinner is served at 6 p.m. followed by open dancing to music performed by Good and Plenty Band. Saturday. German American Hall, 25 W. Third St. $25. (509) 747-0004.

Snowmobile and Powersports Expo and Swap Meet – Featuring local snowmobile and ATV dealers, apparel and prizes for the whole family. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley.

Making Round Twined Sally Bags – Learn about flexible cylindrical baskets, aka “sally bags,” and how to make one. Led by Colville tribal member Bernadine Phillips. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $40 members, $45 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.

Jack Frost Fest – Live music, food, drinks and activities for all ages. Performance include Syster (noon-1:30 p.m.), Samantha Carston (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Last Chance Band (2:30-4 p.m.), Crooked Tooth (4-5 p.m.) and Shakewell (5-6:30 p.m.). Saturday, Noon-7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

War Pony Pictures Double Feature – A double feature of “Older Than the Crown” and “United by Water.” Followed by a guest panel. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $5. (509) 327-1050.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – Each week, chef Steven creates a brunch buffet with a bottomless(ish) mimosa bar. Each date offers service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/nectarcateringandevents. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.

Wine Class: Thanksgiving Wines – Themed wine tasting. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Over a Century of Sherlock Holmes – Kris Hambrick discusses the history of Sherlock Holmes adaptations in pop culture and how they reflect the major themes that are important to us. Register at scld.org. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/First Aide instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and how to use an epi-pen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and will focus on newborn care, including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Tips for Pricing and Sales – Learn about pricing techniques for retail, service-based businesses and more. Register at scld.org. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Dementia Conversations” – Get tips for breaking the ice with and starting a conversation about a loved one who is showing signs of dementia. Learn how to navigate difficult topics such as going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans for future care. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events for details and registration. Thursday, 1-2:30 p.m. Free.

Thursday Night Live – Featuring live outdoor music in the amphitheater, public lectures, workshops, artist demonstrations, exhibit openings and receptions and guided gallery tours every third Thursday of the month. Drink tickets available for purchase. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free members; $6 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.

Thanksgiving Sides to Impress – Learn fun spins on Thanksgiving side dishes, including summer squash casserole, baked diced butternut squash with pecans, the new green bean “casserole” and a hot and spicy spinach, artichoke and jalapeño dip. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St., Building 1. $69. (509) 279-6144.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Frida Kahlo: An Artist’s Life – Whitworth professor and art historian Dr. Meredith Shimizu examines Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits as a continuing exploration of her own complex identity in relation to her body, relationships and country. Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Suggested $10 donation. (509) 456-3931.

Mixed Martial Arts: “King of the Cage” – Fighters duke it out to be crowned “King of the Cage.” Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first fight starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. Starting at $40. (800) 523-2464.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Nov. 19, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Trivia: Sherlock Holmes – Question topics cover every episode of the BBC series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Bonus rounds cover other TV and film versions of Sherlock Holmes. Register at scld.org. Nov. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.