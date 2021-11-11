This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

2. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Lore Olympus: Volume One,” Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

4. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. “Better Off Dead,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

6. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

7. “The Lord of the Rings” (illustrated ed.) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)

8. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel,” Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “State of Terror,” Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An ‘In the Kitchen with David’ Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie,” David Venable (Ballantine)

2. “Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive,” Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

3. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” Paul McCartney (Liveright)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul,” Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

6. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope,” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

7. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

8. “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love,” Andy Cohen (Holt){&end}

9. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek,” Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy (Black Dog & Leventhal)

10. “The Age of AI: And Our Human Future,” Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher (Little, Brown)