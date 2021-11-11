Trace amounts of snow falls in Spokane area, warm weekend forecast

Trace amounts of snow fell in the Spokane area Wednesday night, but don’t expect more in the coming days as a warm front moves into the region.

Just 0.04 of an inch of precipitation fell at the Spokane Airport Wednesday night, said Jennifer Simmons, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane. The little bit of snow that did fall didn’t stick on area roads, indicating the surface is still too warm for snowfall to accumulate, Simmons said.

On average, the first measurable snowfall of 1 inch or more falls on Nov. 21, which Spokane is on track to hit, Simmons said. The rest of the week is forecast to be wet and warm, Simmons said.

“We are going to have a very wet next few days,” Simmons said.

Thursday’s high temperature was forecast at 43 degrees with temperatures in the 50s expected for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, she said.

With the La Niña winter in the forecast, Spokane is expected to get more snow than usual. The average snowfall for a La Niña winter is 59 inches, up significantly from the non-La Niña average of 45.4 inches.