We Play indoor playground offers fun shopping break at Spokane Valley Mall

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The chilly, sunless days of winter are nearly upon us, which makes this the perfect time of year to open an indoor playground spanning two levels and 5,480 square feet in the Spokane Valley Mall.

We Play opened on Oct. 22 and business has been brisk since, said manager Cassi Lyden. It includes a trampoline, multiple slides, a Ninja Warrior course, a zip line and multiple ball blasters powered by compressed air. It also includes a 750-square-foot toddler area, a Lego area and a crayon wall.

Lyden, who worked as a recreational therapist at Kootenai Health, has been longtime friends with We Play owner Brandon Lange, who is the recreation supervisor for the city of Kennewick. “We both had a vision,” she said. “We just kind of joined forces.”

The goal of We Play is to get families playing together away from anything electronic. The weight limit on the upper level is 220 pounds per person, which means that many adults will be able to get up there to play with their children. There are also plenty of ground-floor opportunities for parents to join in as well.

“He specifically did a lot of research on what play structure to use,” Lyden said. “There’s a lot of things to touch and do.”

The toddler area is named the Piper Lynn Toddler Zone in honor of Lange’s first daughter, who only lived 43 days. During that time the family spent a lot of time in a Ronald McDonald House and now Lange’s business gives 50% of the profit from all merchandise sold in the playground to the Spokane Ronald McDonald House, Lyden said.

The toddler area is wheelchair accessible, as is some of the larger play structure. There are stools lining the entire play structure for parents who might need to sit and rest within view of their children. Parents are required to stay in the play area with their children, Lyden said. “It’s not a drop-in zone,” she said. “Someone over the age of 18 has to be with the kids at all times.”

The Ninja Warrior course has been a hit, as has the ball blaster pit. “We get a lot of kids in here, and dads,” she said. “Dads love this.”

There’s usually a line of parents and eager children every morning when the playground opens. On a recent day, children could barely hold still long enough to get their special socks on before taking off in all directions.

Jamie Dolan spent some time on the trampoline with children Rory and Finley Dolan. She said she saw an online ad for the playground and it was their first visit. “It’s exciting that we can play inside with them,” she said.

The air was soon filled with shrieks and the sound of blasts of compressed air that sent nerf balls spinning into the pit.

The playground follows the state mask mandate, which requires that masks be worn by ages 5 and up, Lyden said. The play area is frequently sanitized, she said. “We’re constantly cleaning,” she said. “We use an organic cleanser. It’s been proven to kill COVID.”

Everyone using the play equipment is required to purchase a special pair of socks for $2, Lyden said, but the socks can be taken home, washed, and reused during later visits. “They’re grippy and they help keep the floor clean,” she said.

We Play, located on the second floor of the Spokane Valley Mall across from the former Sears, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission for two hours of play on weekdays is $11.95 for ages 1-2 and $13.95 for ages 3 and up. On weekends the cost is $15.95 for ages 1-2 and $17.95 for ages 3 and up. Children under 1 year old are free and one adult is free for each paying child. Additional adults are $7 each.

The playground also has space for birthday parties. On the first Sunday of each month, We Play opens early at 9 a.m. to accommodate children with special needs through 10:30 a.m. The music and the lights are turned down to decrease stimulation. The cost is $7 per child.

Visit www.weplayspokane.com or call (509) 443-3504 for more information.