We’re not Seattle’s farm

It’s concerning that a local minor-league sports team owner would want to use our upcoming stadium to bring a farm team to Spokane (“Brett Sports hopes to put MLS farm team in Spokane,” Nov. 5).

I think there is some confusion between the way minor-league teams operate in baseball and the way lower-league soccer works around the world. Your local team is supposed to be yours, working in its own interests. We shouldn’t have the strings pulled by a parent team that will take our best players once they developed their skills here.

Why not have our own team, rather than be a training ground for another city? I don’t want Spokane to be Seattle’s farm.

Taylor Scott

Spokane