What’s Worth Watching: ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Passing,’ ‘Dickinson,’ ‘Finch’ and ‘Arcane’

“No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s last hurrah in the role of James Bond, finds 007 struggling to adapt to the drastically evolved world of espionage. “We used to be able to get into a room with the enemy,” M (Ralph Fiennes) says in the trailer. “Now they’re just floating in the ether.”

Bond seems ready to throw in the towel, but as enemies new and old rise up, he realizes that when it comes to dying, there’s just no time. “No Time to Die” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Passing’ (2021)

Mixed-race childhood friends Irene (Tessa Thompson) and Clare (Ruth Negga) reunite in adulthood. Irene, who identifies as African American, is startled to find that Clare, able to “pass” for white all these years, has married a wealthy but prejudiced white man (Alexander Skarsgard).

The two become increasingly entwined in each other’s lives as they come to terms with the different paths they’ve chosen. A directorial debut from actress Rebecca Hall, “Passing” is an adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen. “Passing” is available on Netflix.

‘Dickinson: Season 3’ (2021)

Set in mid-19th century Massachusetts, the series follows a young Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), a woman with a head and heart meant for poetry. Fed up with her parents’ insistence that she settle down and work towards becoming “a good housewife one day,” Emily refuses to sacrifice her dreams so easily.

Meanwhile, Emily’s writing career finds a spark when a friend agrees to start publishing her work. With surprisingly charming modern sensibilities, the series takes a comic approach as Emily and her friends fight for their place in the world despite family traditions and gender restrictions. “Dickinson” is available on Apple TV+.

‘Finch’ (2021)

Robotics engineer Finch Weinberg (Tom Hanks) and his dog, Goodyear, struggle to survive the harsh conditions of a post-apocalyptic earth. After a solar flare destroyed the ozone layer years before, Earth has been made all but uninhabitable. Knowing his own death is near, Finch works to build an AI companion to care for Goodyear when the time comes. “Finch” is available on Apple TV+.

‘Arcane’ (2021)

An animated series set in the “League of Legends” universe, “Arcane” follows the origin story of orphaned sisters Vi and Powder, two of the game’s most iconic characters. “Arcane” is available on Netflix.