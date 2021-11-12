Christian Anigwe, Ezra Manjon lift UC Davis over Eastern Washington 84-76
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021
Associated Press
DAVIS, Calif. – Christian Anigwe totaled 19 points and 12 rebounds as UC Davis topped Eastern Washington 84-76 in nonconference men’s basketball on Friday.
Ezra Manjon added 17 points, Elijah Pepper scored 15 and Caleb Fuller had six rebounds for the Aggies (2-0).
Linton Acliese III totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (0-2). Steele Venters added 18 points, and Rylan Bergersen had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for EWU.
