No. 19 Whitworth men lose road game to No. 5 Wisconsin-Platteville

From staff reports

Whitworth’s men struggled on defense on the road Friday against University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Led by Kyle Tuma’s 21 points, the fifth-ranked Pioneers (2-0) shot 61% from the field and made 45% of their 3-pointers to beat the 19th-ranked Pirates 90-69.

The Pioneers almost led wire-to-wire.

The Pirates (2-1) took their only lead when Rowan Anderson opened the game with a 3-pointer.

UW-Platteville answered with a 13-0 run and never trailed again.

Anderson led Whitworth with 16 points. Reserves Jojo Anderson and Jake Holtz added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Whitworth.

Whitworth will stay in Wisconsin for its next game, meeting Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday.

Whitworth women lose to Raiders

After leading by one point at the end of the first quarter, Whitworth was outscored over the next three quarters and lost to Southern Oregon 63-54 to open its Quality Inn Whit Classic.

Whitworth senior Megan Dorney led all scorers with 20 points, finishing 8 of 11 from the floor. Brianna Phiakhamngon and Kalei Iwami led Southern Oregon (1-0) with 13 points apiece.

Whitworth (0-1) continues the tourney Saturday against Montana Western .