Spokane-area schools see declines in COVID-19 cases

Matching overall trends in the area, local school districts continue to see relatively static or declining COVID-19 numbers.

Because of the Veterans Day holiday, numbers posted by most districts don’t reflect the entire week.

At Central Valley, the latest numbers posted Tuesday show 89 positive tests in the past two weeks, a drop from 93 the week before. Of those, 24 occurred at Central Valley and University high schools – 14 at CV and 10 at University.

Mead also saw a small decrease. Last week, the district had 63 positive tests in the previous 10 days; this week it’s 59.

Spokane Public Schools had slightly more cases this past week. The school district reported 98 confirmed cases among students and staff at 38 different schools. That compares to 92 cases last week. No school had more than five confirmed cases.

The region’s largest district, with about 30,000 students and 3,000 staff, said on its weekly COVID dashboard that 503 people were in quarantine, up from 481 in quarantine last week.

The schools with the most people in quarantine included Westview Elementary with 40, Willard Elementary with 38 and Roger High School with 24.

Cheney continued to see a steady drop from the high numbers of early October. On Tuesday, the district reported 26 positive tests in the previous nine days.

Numbers are at record lows at Coeur d’Alene Public Schools. In late September, up to 400 students and staff were out of buildings because of infection or close contact. As of this week, that was down to 122.