Spokane Chiefs postpone games at Victoria in wake of two players testing positive for COVID-19
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021
The Spokane Chiefs’ games at Victoria on Friday and Saturday were both postponed as the team continues its pause in the wake of two players testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Both players were fully vaccinated in accordance with the Western Hockey League’s mandatory vaccination policy, according to a WHL release.
Information on the rescheduling of the two postponed games will be provided at a later date.
The league announced Thursday that the Chiefs game against Everett, originally scheduled for Nov. 10, would be played on March 11 in Everett.
