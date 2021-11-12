Spokane Chiefs postpone games at Victoria in wake of two players testing positive for COVID-19

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs’ games at Victoria on Friday and Saturday were both postponed as the team continues its pause in the wake of two players testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Both players were fully vaccinated in accordance with the Western Hockey League’s mandatory vaccination policy, according to a WHL release.

Information on the rescheduling of the two postponed games will be provided at a later date.

The league announced Thursday that the Chiefs game against Everett, originally scheduled for Nov. 10, would be played on March 11 in Everett.