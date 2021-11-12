The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State football roundup: Silas Ng leads Riverside into quarterfinals with 27-20 win over Montesano

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football state playoff games.

1A

Riverside 27, Montesano 20: Silas Ng completed 7 of 15 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and the Rams (10-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (6-4) in the first round of the State 1A playoffs.

Riverside advanced to face either Eatonville or East Jefferson in a quarterfinal next week.

Tenino 80, Freeman 55: Takari Hickle rushed for more than 400 yards with five touchdowns and the sixth-seeded Beavers (10-1) eliminated the visiting No. 11 Scotties (7-3) in a State 1A first-round game.

Tenino accumulated 806 rushing yards. Gavin Watson rushed for 274 yards with six touchdowns.

2A

Tumwater 56, East Valley 7: Payton Hoyt rushed for two touchdowns and added an 80-yard punt return touchdown as the top-seeded Thunderbirds (8-2) eliminated the visiting Knights (6-4) in the first round of the State 2A playoffs.

Idaho

Sandpoint 29, Blackfoot 28 (OT): Parker Pettit rushed for a winning two-point conversion in overtime after completing a 14-yard touchdown to Arie Vandenberg and the Bulldogs (8-2) beat the visiting Broncos (6-6) in an Idaho 4A State semifinal game.

Sandpoint will play either Pocatello or Skyline in the championship next week.

