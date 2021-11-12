State playoff roundup: Oakesdale wins State 1B title for eighth time in last 10 years

Roundup of Friday’s state volleyball and girls soccer playoff action.

Volleyball

From the Yakima Valley SunDome

1B

Oakesdale 3, Mossyrock 2: Gianna Anderson had 44 digs, 24 kills and two aces and the top-seeded Nighthawks (21-0) beat the second-seeded Vikings (22-2) 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 11-25, 15-11 in the state championship match.

Oakesdale has won eight of the past 10 State 1B titles and nine of 14 with a second-place finish in 2019. The Nighthawks are undefeated since that second-place finish.

Oakesdale defeated Odessa 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Odessa 0: The Eagles (14-4) swept the Tigers (16-7) in the state third-place match.

SJEL fell to Mossyrock 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Naselle 3, Springdale 2: The eighth-seeded Comets (21-3) beat the seventh-seeded Chargers (19-5) 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 in the state fifth-place match.

Springdale defeated sixth- seeded Wilbur-Creston-Keller 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-20, 15-4 in a loser-out match earlier in the day.

2B

Colfax 3, Goldendale 1: The second-seeded Bulldogs (20-1) beat the fourth-seeded Timberwolves (19-2) 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in the state fifth-place match.

Colfax beat third-seeded Kalama 27-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23 in a loser-out match earlier.

Liberty 3, Adna 1: The 13th-seeded Lancers (13-8) beat the No. 11 Pirates (14-7) 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 in the state seventh-place match.

Liberty came from two sets down to beat eighth-seeded Toutle Lake 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 in a loser-out match earlier in the day.

1A

Chelan 3, Lakeside 0: The second-seeded Mountain Goats (15-1) swept the seventh-seeded Eagles (19-3) 25-21, 25-11, 25-16 in a quarterfinal.

Lakeside faces third-seeded Castle Rock in the fifth-place match Saturday.

Lakeside beat No. 10 College Place (17-3) 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Freeman 3, South Whidbey 2: The eighth-seeded Scotties (16-3) beat the ninth-seeded Falcons (15-5) 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9 in a first-round match. Freeman advanced to a quarterfinal against No. 16 Lynden Christian.

Girls soccer

Lake Washington 1, Mt. Spokane 0: The 11th-seeded Kangaroos (12-4) eliminated the sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-5) in a 3A first-round game at Interbay Athletic Complex in Seattle.