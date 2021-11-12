The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

State playoff roundup: Oakesdale wins State 1B title for eighth time in last 10 years

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s state volleyball and girls soccer playoff action.

Volleyball

From the Yakima Valley SunDome

1B

Oakesdale 3, Mossyrock 2: Gianna Anderson had 44 digs, 24 kills and two aces and the top-seeded Nighthawks (21-0) beat the second-seeded Vikings (22-2) 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 11-25, 15-11 in the state championship match.

Oakesdale has won eight of the past 10 State 1B titles and nine of 14 with a second-place finish in 2019. The Nighthawks are undefeated since that second-place finish.

Oakesdale defeated Odessa 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Odessa 0: The Eagles (14-4) swept the Tigers (16-7) in the state third-place match.

SJEL fell to Mossyrock 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Naselle 3, Springdale 2: The eighth-seeded Comets (21-3) beat the seventh-seeded Chargers (19-5) 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 in the state fifth-place match.

Springdale defeated sixth- seeded Wilbur-Creston-Keller 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-20, 15-4 in a loser-out match earlier in the day.

2B

Colfax 3, Goldendale 1: The second-seeded Bulldogs (20-1) beat the fourth-seeded Timberwolves (19-2) 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in the state fifth-place match.

Colfax beat third-seeded Kalama 27-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23 in a loser-out match earlier.

Liberty 3, Adna 1: The 13th-seeded Lancers (13-8) beat the No. 11 Pirates (14-7) 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 in the state seventh-place match.

Liberty came from two sets down to beat eighth-seeded Toutle Lake 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 in a loser-out match earlier in the day.

1A

Chelan 3, Lakeside 0: The second-seeded Mountain Goats (15-1) swept the seventh-seeded Eagles (19-3) 25-21, 25-11, 25-16 in a quarterfinal.

Lakeside faces third-seeded Castle Rock in the fifth-place match Saturday.

Lakeside beat No. 10 College Place (17-3) 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Freeman 3, South Whidbey 2: The eighth-seeded Scotties (16-3) beat the ninth-seeded Falcons (15-5) 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9 in a first-round match. Freeman advanced to a quarterfinal against No. 16 Lynden Christian.

Girls soccer

Lake Washington 1, Mt. Spokane 0: The 11th-seeded Kangaroos (12-4) eliminated the sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-5) in a 3A first-round game at Interbay Athletic Complex in Seattle.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories