Two boys arrested for allegedly assaulting EWU student

Two boys were arrested after allegedly assaulting an Eastern Washington University student Sunday evening near the school’s JFK Library in Cheney.

EWU Police Chief Jewell Day said the student was “accosted” on campus but did not disclose other details .

Day said alerts were sent to the student body after the incident. Because of the multiple tips police received after the initial alerts went out, police were able to identify and arrest the boys believed to have committed the assault, according to the university police’s Timely Warnings webpage.

The juveniles were booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center, Day said. He said he could not release their names and ages, and did not know their charges, other than that there are multiple .

Day said he planned to speak with the detective on the case Monday and more information could be released at that time. The investigation is ongoing.