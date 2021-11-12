Yakima police: Corrections officer assaulted during jail cell check

Associated Press

YAKIMA — A corrections officer in Yakima is in critical but stable condition at a hospital after an assault by a man in custody during a routine jail cell check, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, a Yakima police corrections officer was assaulted by a 37-year-old man in custody at the Yakima Municipal Jail, Yakima Police said in a news release.

Police said the officer was rendered unconscious during the attack.

Officers restrained the man and took him into custody after he refused to surrender, according to police.

Officers also administered first aid to the corrections officer until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital.

The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on assault charges. The Yakima Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is leading an investigation.

The names of the corrections officer and man suspected of assault were not released.