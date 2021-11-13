The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NCAA

Gonzaga cross country received at-large bid to NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championships

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 13, 2021

From staff reports

Fifteenth-ranked Gonzaga, which finished fifth in the West Region on Friday, received an at-large invitation on Saturday to the NCAA Division I Men’s Cross Country Championships.

Nationals are set for Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.

GU, one of 13 at-large teams selected to fill out the 31-team field, placed 27th in its first nationals appearance at the end of the pandemic-shortened spring season in March.

