Prep playoff roundup: Gonzaga Prep in 4A, Mead in 3A earn district volleyball titles

Roundup of Saturday’s high school volleyball and girls soccer state and district playoffs.

Volleyball 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Lilli Etter had 17 kills, Kate Palelek added 34 assists and 12 digs and the Bullpups (12-5) beat the Bears (8-9) in the District 8 4A title match at Richland HS.

Both teams qualified for state.

G-Prep beat host Richland 17-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9 in a semifinal earlier in the day. Bailey Benson had 15 kills, 16 digs, four aces and three blocks and Sidny Pederson provided a spark for the Bullpups in the five-set match.

CV beat host Kamiakin (15-2) 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Ellie DeAndre had 11 kills, but the visiting Tigers (7-11) were swept by the Braves (16-2) in a district loser-out.

Lilia Nicholson had 10 assists and Gracie Reichard had five blocks for LC.

3A

At Lewis and Clark HS.

Mead 3, Mt. Spokane 0: Cassie Moeller had 10 kills, Madi Zorn had 40 assists and the Panthers (16-2) swept the Wildcats (14-2) 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 in the District 8 title match.

Both teams advanced to state.

Teila Allen led Mt. Spokane with 15 kills.

Walla Walla 3, Ridgeline 2: Jade Ilaoa had 21 kills, Emma McGuire added 13 and the Blue Devils (15-4) beat the Falcons (9-8) 25-22, 18-25, 28-26, 25-27, 15-10 in the district third-place match to claim a bid to state.

Julianne Hemphill had 14 kills and Corinne Westby added 10 for Ridgeline. Mak Beckett had 24 assists for the Falcons.

Ridgeline topped Kennewick (12-7) 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16 in an earlier loser-out. Corinne Westby had 22 kills with three aces.

Walla Walla eliminated North Central (11-6) in an earlier loser-out. Ilaoa had 19 kills with 20 digs for WaHi. Stephanie Leach had 15 kills with three aces for NC.

2A

At Pullman HS.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 16 kills with 15 digs and the Highlanders (13-5) swept the Bantams (6-12) 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 in the District 8 2A championship match.

Shadle Park claimed the district’s sole bid to the State 2A tournament in Yakima next week.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Flerchinger had 20 digs, nine kills, and three aces and the Highlanders eliminated the Eagles (10-10) in an earlier semifinal.

Clarkston 3, Pullman 0: The Bantams eliminated the Greyhounds (12-6) 25-17, 25-21, 27-25 in an earlier semifinal.

1A

Freeman 3, Lakeside 1: The eighth-seeded Scotties (18-4) beat the seventh-seeded Eagles (19-4) in the state fifth-place match at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Freeman eliminated the fifth-seeded Zillah (17-3) 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in an earlier loser-out.

Lakeside eliminated third-seeded Castle Rock (20-2) 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 in an earlier loser-out.

Girls soccer

Ridgefield 2, West Valley 0: Claire Jones had a goal and an assist and the third-seeded Spudders (17-4) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Eagles (17-3) in a State 2A quarterfinal.

Deer Park 2, King’s 1: The third-seeded Stags (18-1) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (11-5) in a State 1A quarterfinal. Deer Park advances to a semifinal at Shoreline Stadium on Friday at 2 p.m.

Highland 2, Reardan 1: The third-seeded Scotties (16-3) eliminated visiting 11th-seeded Reardan (10-8) in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal.