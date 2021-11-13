The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep playoff roundup: Gonzaga Prep in 4A, Mead in 3A earn district volleyball titles

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 13, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school volleyball and girls soccer state and district playoffs.

Volleyball 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Lilli Etter had 17 kills, Kate Palelek added 34 assists and 12 digs and the Bullpups (12-5) beat the Bears (8-9) in the District 8 4A title match at Richland HS.

Both teams qualified for state.

G-Prep beat host Richland 17-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9 in a semifinal earlier in the day. Bailey Benson had 15 kills, 16 digs, four aces and three blocks and Sidny Pederson provided a spark for the Bullpups in the five-set match.

CV beat host Kamiakin (15-2) 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Ellie DeAndre had 11 kills, but the visiting Tigers (7-11) were swept by the Braves (16-2) in a district loser-out.

Lilia Nicholson had 10 assists and Gracie Reichard had five blocks for LC.

3A

At Lewis and Clark HS.

Mead 3, Mt. Spokane 0: Cassie Moeller had 10 kills, Madi Zorn had 40 assists and the Panthers (16-2) swept the Wildcats (14-2) 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 in the District 8 title match.

Both teams advanced to state.

Teila Allen led Mt. Spokane with 15 kills.

Walla Walla 3, Ridgeline 2: Jade Ilaoa had 21 kills, Emma McGuire added 13 and the Blue Devils (15-4) beat the Falcons (9-8) 25-22, 18-25, 28-26, 25-27, 15-10 in the district third-place match to claim a bid to state.

Julianne Hemphill had 14 kills and Corinne Westby added 10 for Ridgeline. Mak Beckett had 24 assists for the Falcons.

Ridgeline topped Kennewick (12-7) 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16 in an earlier loser-out. Corinne Westby had 22 kills with three aces.

Walla Walla eliminated North Central (11-6) in an earlier loser-out. Ilaoa had 19 kills with 20 digs for WaHi. Stephanie Leach had 15 kills with three aces for NC.

2A

At Pullman HS.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 16 kills with 15 digs and the Highlanders (13-5) swept the Bantams (6-12) 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 in the District 8 2A championship match.

Shadle Park claimed the district’s sole bid to the State 2A tournament in Yakima next week.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Flerchinger had 20 digs, nine kills, and three aces and the Highlanders eliminated the Eagles (10-10) in an earlier semifinal.

Clarkston 3, Pullman 0: The Bantams eliminated the Greyhounds (12-6) 25-17, 25-21, 27-25 in an earlier semifinal.

1A

Freeman 3, Lakeside 1: The eighth-seeded Scotties (18-4) beat the seventh-seeded Eagles (19-4) in the state fifth-place match at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Freeman eliminated the fifth-seeded Zillah (17-3) 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in an earlier loser-out.

Lakeside eliminated third-seeded Castle Rock (20-2) 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 in an earlier loser-out.

Girls soccer

Ridgefield 2, West Valley 0: Claire Jones had a goal and an assist and the third-seeded Spudders (17-4) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Eagles (17-3) in a State 2A quarterfinal.

Deer Park 2, King’s 1: The third-seeded Stags (18-1) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (11-5) in a State 1A quarterfinal. Deer Park advances to a semifinal at Shoreline Stadium on Friday at 2 p.m.

Highland 2, Reardan 1: The third-seeded Scotties (16-3) eliminated visiting 11th-seeded Reardan (10-8) in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal.

