State football roundup: Mt. Spokane advances to quarterfinal with 38-24 road win over Arlington

Blake Speer rushed for two touchdowns, Ethan Carrell returned an onside kickoff attempt 52 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and visiting 10th-seeded Mt. Spokane beat seventh-seeded Arlington 38-24 in a State 3A first-round game at John Larson Stadium on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane travels to second-seeded Eastside Catholic for a quarterfinal next week.

Arlington entered play averaging fewer than eight points allowed per game this season with three shutouts. Mt. Spokane’s 38 points more than doubled Arlington’s previous high points allowed (18, twice).

Speer’s 4-yard TD run in the second quarter gave the Wildcats (8-2) a 14-7 lead at halftime, but Trent Nobach answered with a 1-yard dive for Arlington (8-2) to knot it early in the third.

Speer’s second TD run of the day, from 14 yards out midway through the third, gave Mt. Spokane the lead for good.

Arlington got within a touchdown late in the fourth on a 28-yard field goal by Aiden Raney, but Carrell gathered the onside kick attempt and took it all the way to ice it with 35 seconds left.

Jordan Sands caught a 19-yard TD pass from Kellen Flanigan in the first quarter, Ethan Moczulski added a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter and Tyler Alm had a 22-yard TD run in the fourth for the Wildcats.

Flanigan threw for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.

2A

North Kitsap 42, Shadle Park 0: Colton Bower threw four touchdown passes, three to Logan Sloman, and the third-seeded Vikings (10-0) beat the visiting 14th-seeded Highlanders (6-3) in a state first-round game in Poulsbo.

Sloman had TD catches of 23, 10 and 38 yards.

2B

Toledo 44, Davenport 35: Wyatt Nef returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the ninth-seeded Riverhawks (11-2) beat the eighth-seeded Gorillas (9-2) in a state first-round game at Lions Field in Moses Lake.

Justin Filia had TD runs of 61 and 72 yards for Toledo.

Sam Schneider and Marcus Delafield had two rushing touchdowns apiece for Davenport.

1B

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, Neah Bay 22: The eighth-seeded Wildcats (8-1) beat the ninth-seeded Red Devils (5-3) in a state first-round game at Lions Field in Moses Lake.

WCK faces top-seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a quarterfinal of the 12-team tournament next week.

Liberty Bell 52, Cusick 20: The seventh-seeded Mountain Lions (9-1) beat the visiting 10th-seeded Panthers (6-4) in a state first-round game.