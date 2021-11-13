Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas for first meeting of top ten teams in the Kennel

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas at the Kennel on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m for the first meeting of top five teams in Spokane.

The Zags won their first game 97-63 over Dixie State, while the Longhorns beat Houston Baptist 92-48.

GU was lead by a dominating post performance by Chet Holmgren, who totaled 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and tied the school record for blocks with seven. Texas had six players score double figures in its win, led by Courtney Ramey’s 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting from three.

According to ESPN’s bracketology, GU is projected to be a No. 1 seed, while Texas secures a No. 2. The Longhorns were a No. 3 seed at last year’s NCAA Tournament, where they were bounced in the first round in a 53-52 loss to Abilene Christian.

BELIEVE THE UNBELIEVABLE!



ABILENE CHRISTIAN TAKES DOWN THE LONGHORNS.@ACU_MBB pic.twitter.com/fRYqWjdJnp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021

Series history

Gonzaga is 3-0 all-time against Texas, last winning a 76-71 OT game in Portland on Nov. 26, 2017 in the PK80 Invitational tournament. Rui Hachimura came off the bench to lead the Zags with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Before that GU won 87-77 on Dec. 2, 2006 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge in Phoenix, led by Derek Raivio’s 27 points on seven 3-pointers. All-time great Kevin Durant scored 29 points in the game.

The Zags’ also won the first meeting with the Longhorns 67-64 on Nov. 23, 2001 in Anchorage, Alaska, off of Dan Dickau’s go-ahead layup and free throws with less than a minute remaining.

Team stats

Texas Gonzaga Points 92 97 Points allowed 48 63 Field goal pct. 64 54.4 Rebounds 32 45 Assists 21 23 Blocks 5 9 Steals 10 10 Streak Won 1 Won 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Courtney Ramey (UT) 14 71.4 n/a Julian Strawther (GU) 17 54.5 80 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Timmy Allen (UT) 6 3 3 Chet Holmgren (GU) 13 7 6 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Marcus Carr (UT) 7 3 25 Anton Watson (GU) 7 3 18

Game preview

‘It’s going to be a fun brawl’: All eyes on Spokane as No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 5 Texas meet in highly-anticipated showdown One of them boasts the odds-on favorite to win national player of the year, along with the country’s top recruit. The other counters with a group of high-level transfers – six of the nation’s top 31, according to an offseason list compiled by ESPN.com. | Read more »

Key matchup: Heralded transfer Marcus Carr driving No. 5 Texas into matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga Marcus Carr grew up in hockey country and spent the majority of his childhood with a basketball in his hands. But it’s possible a third sport helped give Texas’ senior point guard his edge. | Read more »

More on the Zags

More than a decade after Gonzaga took on Texas and Kevin Durant, the Longhorns prepare for a test against college basketball’s latest ‘unicorn’ The term wasn’t thrown around so loosely 15 years ago, but there was a unicorn on the floor one of the last times Gonzaga’s basketball team played a high-stakes, early-season nonconference game against the University of Texas. | Read more »

No .1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Texas: Numbers add up to a big-time matchup By any measure, No. 1 Gonzaga-No. 5 Texas qualifies as a huge matchup, but Saturday’s showdown goes straight to the top of the list as far as combined AP rankings in a Zag home game. The next closest isn’t all that close. No. 10 Gonzaga lost to No. 13 Illinois 85-74 a decade ago. | Read more »

Ontario’s Very Own: Longtime friends and teammates Andrew Nembhard and Marcus Carr will be rival point guards when No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas The starting point guards in Saturday’s nationally-televised showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Texas (7:30 p.m., ESPN) go back so far nobody can quite remember how old Andrew Nembhard and Marcus Carr actually were when they joined forces to play for the rec-league Vaughan Panthers at the Dufferin Clark Community Centre in Thornhill, Ontario. | Read more »

Gonzaga’s Mark Few praises Brian Michaelson’s work as acting head coach Gonzaga head coach Mark Few isn’t planning on missing future games as he comes off a three-game suspension, but he knew the team was in good hands with assistant Brian Michaelson serving as acting head coach. | Read more »