Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas for first meeting of top ten teams in the Kennel

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas at the Kennel on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m for the first meeting of top five teams in Spokane.

The Zags won their first game 97-63 over Dixie State, while the Longhorns beat Houston Baptist 92-48.

GU was lead by a dominating post performance by Chet Holmgren, who totaled 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and tied the school record for blocks with seven. Texas had six players score double figures in its win, led by Courtney Ramey’s 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting from three.

According to ESPN’s bracketology, GU is projected to be a No. 1 seed, while Texas secures a No. 2. The Longhorns were a No. 3 seed at last year’s NCAA Tournament, where they were bounced in the first round in a 53-52 loss to Abilene Christian.

Series history

Gonzaga is 3-0 all-time against Texas, last winning a 76-71 OT game in Portland on Nov. 26, 2017 in the PK80 Invitational tournament. Rui Hachimura came off the bench to lead the Zags with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Before that GU won 87-77 on Dec. 2, 2006 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge in Phoenix, led by Derek Raivio’s 27 points on seven 3-pointers. All-time great Kevin Durant scored 29 points in the game.

The Zags’ also won the first meeting with the Longhorns 67-64 on Nov. 23, 2001 in Anchorage, Alaska, off of Dan Dickau’s go-ahead layup and free throws with less than a minute remaining.

Team stats

  Texas Gonzaga
Points 92 97
Points allowed 48 63
Field goal pct. 64 54.4
Rebounds 32 45
Assists 21 23
Blocks 5 9
Steals 10 10
Streak Won 1 Won 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Courtney Ramey (UT) 14 71.4 n/a
Julian Strawther (GU) 17 54.5 80
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Timmy Allen (UT) 6 3 3
Chet Holmgren (GU) 13 7 6
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Marcus Carr (UT) 7 3 25
Anton Watson (GU) 7 3 18

Game preview

