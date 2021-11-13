Cache Reset
WSU football

Updates: Washington State looks to spoil No. 3 Oregon’s playoff hopes in battle for top of Pac-12 North

Pregame

Washington State travels to Eugene to take on No. 3 Oregon with the winner taking control of the top spot in the Pac-12 North at 7:30 on ESPN.

The Cougs are coming off a bye, while the Ducks beat Washington 26-16 on a rainy night in Seattle. WSU last beat Arizona State 34-21 on Oct. 30 and will play its first night game since a season-opening loss to Utah State. 

Oregon enters the game a 14 point favorite, as the Ducks control their own destiny toward their first playoff appearance since 2014 – beating Florida State 59-20 for the only Pac-12 win in the CFP.

Series history

Oregon holds a 51-42-7 series lead over WSU dating back 1901 where the Cougs won 16-0 in Pullman. 

The Ducks have won the last two meetings, though before that the Cougs had won four straight including a 34-20 victory in 2018 that saw College Gameday come to the Palouse.

Team stats

Scoring WSU OU
Points Per Game 25.89 35
Points Allowed Per Game 24.67 22.4
Total Yards 375 441.3
     Yards Passing 259.3 222.7
     Yards Rushing 115.7 218.7
Yards Allowed 392.6 367.6
     Pass Yards Allowed 230.9 244.4
     Rush Yards Allowed 161.7 123.1

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 251-160 1,967 17 7
Anthony Brown (UO) 241-153 1,895 11 4
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Max Borghi (WSU) 112 571 8
Travis Dye (UO) 134 820 11
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 49 667 5
Travis Dye (UO) 26 277 1

Game preview

More on the Cougs

