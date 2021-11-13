Updates: Washington State looks to spoil No. 3 Oregon’s playoff hopes in battle for top of Pac-12 North
Sat., Nov. 13, 2021
Pregame
Washington State travels to Eugene to take on No. 3 Oregon with the winner taking control of the top spot in the Pac-12 North at 7:30 on ESPN.
The Cougs are coming off a bye, while the Ducks beat Washington 26-16 on a rainy night in Seattle. WSU last beat Arizona State 34-21 on Oct. 30 and will play its first night game since a season-opening loss to Utah State.
Oregon enters the game a 14 point favorite, as the Ducks control their own destiny toward their first playoff appearance since 2014 – beating Florida State 59-20 for the only Pac-12 win in the CFP.
Series history
Oregon holds a 51-42-7 series lead over WSU dating back 1901 where the Cougs won 16-0 in Pullman.
The Ducks have won the last two meetings, though before that the Cougs had won four straight including a 34-20 victory in 2018 that saw College Gameday come to the Palouse.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.