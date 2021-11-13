Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods breaks Cougar program record for career starts

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

EUGENE – It seems like linebacker Jahad Woods has been in Pullman forever.

That’s because no player in WSU football history has started as many games as the sixth-year Cougar.

Woods broke out as a key defender in 2017, and he’s been lining up with the WSU first-stringers since.

Woods, a graduate student, set the program’s all-time record for career starts Saturday at Oregon, when he trotted out with the first-team defense for the 49th game. Woods passed offensive lineman Micah Hanam (2007-10) on the list.

Woods will likely hit the 400-tackle mark against the No. 3 Ducks.

He entered the game with 391, and is averaging eight stops per game – he missed the entire second half versus Stanford after being ejected for a targeting penalty. Woods ranks fourth at WSU all time in tackling.

The San Diego native, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, is the conference’s active leader in career tackles. He can also tie the WSU record for forced fumbles with a strip versus UO.

Woods and linebacking compatriot Justus Rogers have both appeared in 53 games, two away from breaking former star linebacker Peyton Pelluer’s record of 54 games played.

Running back Max Borghi is on record watch, too. He has 37 touchdowns in his career, four from breaking the WSU career record of 41, held by tailback Steve Broussard (1986-89).