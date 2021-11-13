Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

You don’t need to get high for family gatherings

In response to “Green Wednesday is Cannabis’ Black Friday” (Evercannabis, Nov. 5):

How sad and self-absorbed: “…Things…have to listen to sober if you don’t come prepared with something that takes the edge off, spurs your appetite for dry turkey and drier stuffing, and maybe even makes you giggle a little at the squirrel story.”

Yes, gatherings can be stressful, as multiple generations, hectic schedules, and COVID-dulled etiquette gather around a table laden with food sensitivities/preferences, political ire, all mixed with lifetimes of ups and downs. And that’s not even the individual personalities.

What a bleak view. Family and friends also gather to share history and traditions, encourage, grieve those who no longer grace the table, celebrate the newest baby or “plus one”, and practice the long-neglected art of conversation.

Maybe, instead of attending as “poor victim guest” you could serve up some compassion: take cooking lessons to master the delicate timing of fickle roast turkey, rolls, and side dishes. It’s challenging!

Ladle up conversation: interview family about military service or ask to hear about challenges overcome. These are life lessons, the stuff of grit and determination.

Top it off by washing Aunt Edna’s dishes, you might find her sage advice and laughs worth your aching back. Perhaps she will share her secret dessert recipe and tell you the true version of the squirrel story.

Life skills. Sober. Memories that you won’t regret.

Ditch the weed; focus on memories and making connections at holiday gatherings. Besides, marijuana use has been linked to an increase in antisocial behavior. Short-term fixes rarely make good solutions.

Ingrid Sievers

Spokane

 

