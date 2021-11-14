100 years ago in Spokane: A heavyweight champ, a skunk farm and ‘the father of Spokane’ were making headlines

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Heavyweight champ Jack Dempsey was in Spokane to star in his vaudeville act, “Jack Dempsey’s Road Show.”

Local boosters took this as an opportunity to revive a scheme they had floated earlier, in which Dempsey would stage a title fight at the Alan Race Track east of Spokane.

Promoter J.H. Sexsmith said he was opening negotiations with Dempsey’s manager. Dempsey’s trainer pointed out that Winnipeg had already offered $150,000 for a Jack Dempsey-Tom Gibbons match, and that “Spokane might do well to bid $200,000.”

Dempsey himself said only that he would fight anybody, anywhere, “if a sufficient purse is put up.”

From the skunk beat: Grant Harper bought an island in the middle of Sprague Lake and had converted it – to a skunk farm.

He now had 450 skunks, which he was raising for fur. A reporter visited the island and reported the skunks roamed freely around the island, looking “like so many chubby cats.”

“He plans to produce furs as nearly all-black as possible and most of his animals have white only on the tips of the tails and as a top knot on the back of the necks.”

As for the smell, that was apparently not a problem.

“Contrary to what some might expect, there is nothing disagreeable or repulsive about a visit to the island.”

From the pioneer beat: James N. Glover, known as the “Father of Spokane,” suffered an “acute attack” of an unspecified medical nature a day earlier.

He never lost consciousness, but he was reported to in “grave” condition. The Chronicle reported he was close to death.

From the murder beat: Spokane police were now working on the theory that William Moody Wry was murdered by a man who accompanied Wry to Spokane from Canada. Detectives were awaiting information from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, about the identity of Wry’s traveling companion.