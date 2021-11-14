Family Calendar Nov. 15-22 – ‘Castle in the Sky,’ the Inklings, ‘ParaNorman’ and Sketchbook Club

“Castle in the Sky” 35th Anniversary – A young boy and a girl with a magic crystal must race against pirates and foreign agents in a search for a legendary floating castle. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki. PG. 125 minutes. Subtitled: Monday, 7 p.m. Dubbed: Thursday, 7 p.m. AMC River Park Square: 808 W. Main Ave., $13.13, (509) 363-0304. Regal Cinemas NorthTown: 4750 N. Division St., $14.70, (509) 489-0570.

Online Pajama Story Time – Featuring picture books with interactive elements. Open to children ages 1-5 and their guardians. Register at bit.ly/2EePWBa. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spark Central. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

VolunTeen Council – For teens who want to volunteer for the Coeur d’Alene Library and community to meet and learn more about opportunities. Hosted on Discord. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Monday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The Inklings: Teen Writers’ Group – Hosted by EWU MFA student Connor Dahlin. Snacks provided. Open to children in eighth through 12th grades. Monday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for information. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“ParaNorman” – A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. Directed by Chris Butler and Sam Fell. PG. 92 minutes. Tuesday, 3 and 7 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $14.70. (509) 489-0570. Also available: Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. $14.84. (844) 462-7342.

Sketchbook Club – A program for teens to chat as they draw, with a monthly contest through Instagram. Hosted in-person and on Discord. Join the Teen Discord Server by applying at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Building with Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and then re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials, then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Teen Write-In – A Discord group for teens participating in NaNoWriMo. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday and Friday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

SHRD Pediatric COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic – Appointments are required. Open to the community for ages 5-18. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine will be available. Schedule an appointment at srhd.org/events. Available at several dates and locations. Wednesday, 2:30-5 p.m.: Trent Elementary School, 3303 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley; Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m.: Cheney High School, 460 N. Sixth St., Cheney. (509) 324-1500.

Wonder Wednesdays Storytime – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Teeny Turkey Class – Make turkey costumes, including the wings and tail feathers. Open to children ages 2-6. Limited to 15 students per class. Register at mobiusdiscoverycenter.org/class-registration. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10. (509) 321-7133.

Glowforge: Holiday Ornaments – Create a personalized ornament with the Glowforge laser printer. Wednesday, 1-5 p.m. Thursday, 3-7 p.m. For more information and to register, visit scld.org. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Picture Book Chat – Discover new picture books that children will enjoy with librarians Mary Ellen and Sheri. Watch at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Digital Art Club – Learn about digital design using programs like Photoshop, Procreate and Illustrator. No prior experience required. Tools provided. Open to children in fourth through eighth grades. Wednesday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/First Aide instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and how to use an epi-pen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and focus on newborn care, including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Minecraft Club – Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 3-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Wire Wrap Stone or Bottle – Choose an item to wrap in a copper wire design. Tools provided. Crystals available for purchase. Open to ages 10 and older. Taught by Weezil. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Thursday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20. (509) 447-9277.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Preschool Story STEM: Hands-on Counting – Explore counting using picture books and hands-on activities. Children create their own counting book. Open to preschoolers and their caregivers. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/5700289. Friday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

First Chapter Fridays – Miss Mandi reads the first chapter of a book and discusses the latest additions at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Friday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

A Merry Little Christmas – Featuring more than 90 local vintage and craft artisans, food, live music and an appearance by Santa. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Greyhound Park and Events Center, 5100 W. Riverbend Road, Post Falls. $5 general admission; free children ages 12 and younger. (208) 773-0545.

STARS Training: Social Emotional Skills and Literacy – Learn how to use books to teach children skills such as sharing, impulse control and taking turns. Class awards two STARS credits. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Saturday With the Symphony – Learn about percussion instruments traditionally found in a symphony orchestra and participate in a percussion ensemble with the Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra. Instruments discussed include the djembe, conga, shaker, triangle and cowbell. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Jackbox Games for Teens – Open to children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents an experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.