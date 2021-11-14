The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

George Thorogood concert Thursday at Northern Quest canceled due to COVID-19

UPDATED: Sun., Nov. 14, 2021

By Don Chareunsy donc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5446

George Thorogood and the Destroyers announced Sunday morning the cancellation of their concert scheduled for Thursday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion in Airway Heights due to a positive test for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, a member of the GTD touring family has tested positive for COVID-19,” Thorogood said in a news release. “So, for the safety of our band, crew, families and staff at venues and all our amazing fans, we will very regrettably need to cancel our upcoming shows in Santa Rosa, Redding, Missoula, Airway Heights and Kennewick.

“Once everyone has observed the recommended quarantine, we will be back to rock with you all. Stay safe, Boogie People!” A rescheduled date at Northern Quest hasn’t been announced.

Full refunds for George Thorogood and the Destroyers ticketholders will be automatically credited to each ticket buyer’s account. For people who paid cash for tickets, refunds will be available at the Northern Quest box office. For any questions regarding ticket refunds, email the box office at boxoffice@northernquest.com.

An interview with Thorogood is in Sunday’s The Spokesman-Review in the Today features section.

