A Grip on Sports: Lifelong learners had to be happy with what they were able to absorb from Saturday’s sports action

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Things we learned Saturday: Top-ranked Gonzaga can run with the nation’s best; Washington State’s football team is still learning how to do that; and late-night games test our ability to stay focused. Things we can learn today: Whether the Seattle Seahawks have any chance at all at the postseason.

• It’s pretty obvious the Bulldogs are good enough to play with anyone. And will be as long as Drew Timme dominates the paint as he did Saturday night against fifth-ranked Texas.

The Texas native scored 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting as the Zags never let the Longhorns into the most highly anticipated game in the Kennel since the coronavirus shut everything down. He’s the real deal and is even a realer deal this time of the season, when teams are still trying to develop a defensive identity.

Texas will have one someday – Chris Beard will make sure of that – but it didn’t Saturday night. And the Longhorns were also bereft of size inside to deal with Timme, Chet Holmgren and Anton Watson. It’s little wonder Beard made multiple phone calls over the summer to Tanner Groves’ AAU coach trying to entice the former EWU big to Austin. If his pitch had worked, UT would have made a better showing.

But defeat Gonzaga? Not likely. At least not likely when you allow Timme to operate in space like that. How long such opportunities will arise for the junior is debatable. Someone will start throwing doubles at him, probably from out front so as not to allow Holmgren space to roam. And then the Zags will have to prove their guards can knock down shots.

For one night, however, as the Kennel rocked and the Zags rolled, such things were not a worry. And the Zags had won their one-billionth consecutive regular season game.

• Autzen Stadium was rocking last night as well. Until late in the first half. Then it grew strangely quiet.

Maybe not strangely. After all, Washington State had scored two touchdowns and went into the locker room tied with the fifth-ranked team in the nation – and the third according to the college football playoff committee.

The Cougars should have actually been leading, if not for Jayden de Laura’s ill-advised decision early on to stretch the ball toward the endzone, only to fumble it and kill WSU’s chance to take a lead.

One can wonder how a score there would have changed the tone of the game. Then all anyone would have to do is watch the Ducks power the ball down the field in the second half to know the line of scrimmage, at least when Oregon had the ball, was no contest.

Scheme can only hold off strength and resolve so long. Interim head coach Jake Dickert’s scheme was fine; the Cougars’ size isn’t. Not against the big boys of the world.

• By the way, Abe Lucas made himself a lot of money last night. He was the best lineman on the field and we are including Kayvon Thibodeaux, who may be the first pick of the NFL draft. While Thibodeaux was disruptive, he wasn’t much of a factor when attacking Lucas’ side. His speed wasn’t enough to get around Lucas’ edge and the one time we saw him try to bull-rush, Lucas just flattened him.

Sort of like what the Ducks did to my pronouncements earlier this week of a Washington State upset.

• Late Saturday night sports are hard. Especially when you think your eyes are going. After watching the Zags play in hi-def on ESPN2, we switched over to the Cougar game on ESPN. First thought: Our glasses must be dirty. Second thought: Isn’t this hi-def too? Yes and no. Like anything, there are levels to hi-definition broadcasting. The Zags were shown in the top level. The Cougars? Probably the lowest. It costs less. It’s just the Pac-12 after all.

It didn’t go unnoticed. Jon Wilner showed the difference on Twitter (above). Others chimed in. But it is an ongoing issue that won’t change soon. So clean your glasses, grab a beverage or two that will sharpen your focus (for a little while) and accept the inevitable. West Coast football is an afterthought to the major sports media entities.

• Russell Wilson is back. So is Aaron Rodgers. Their teams meet in Green Bay this afternoon. The Packers need a victory to stay among the NFC’s best fighting for the lone playoff bye. The Seahawks need a victory to stay relevant.

Only one will get their wish. We’re guessing it’s the team with cheese curds available at the stadium’s concession stands.

If Seattle does lose, at 3-6 it would probably have to win out to ensure a postseason berth. With two games with the one-loss Cardinals and a game at the Rams still remaining, that would be tough. Darn-near impossible.

But a win today changes the narrative completely. And simplifies what is a seemingly impossible to figure math problem.

• Cheese curds are not only on the menu at Lambeau Field, they will be on the menu at our house as well. … By the way, we might learn one more thing today. We might learn if Washington has decided to change football coaches. Until later …