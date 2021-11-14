NFL Locals: Kendrick Bourne elevates for 141 totals yards and a touchdown for New England

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Another Sunday, another prolific performance by a former Eastern Washington wide receiver.

No, not Cooper Kupp. The Los Angeles Rams wideout suits up against San Francisco on Monday night.

New England’s Kendrick Bourne hauled in four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, and he also had three carries for 43 yards in a 45-7 drubbing of visiting Cleveland.

The former Eags standout elevated between two Browns defenders to reel in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones for a 21-7 lead with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second quarter.

Bourne’s previous best this season was a 96-yard performance against New Orleans on Sept. 26.

Arizona’s Jalen Thompson (Washington State) registered nine tackles, including five solo, and an interception in a 34-10 loss at home to Carolina.

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) made two tackles.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho) had a pair of tackles for Seattle in a 17-0 loss at Green Bay.

Taiwan Jones (EWU) made one tackle for Buffalo in a 45-17 win over the host New York Jets.