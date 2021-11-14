Point guard Jackson Shelstad picks Oregon over Gonzaga, UCLA

About 10 days after Jackson Shelstad narrowed his list to three finalists, including Gonzaga, the class of 2023 point guard announced his commitment to Oregon.

Shelstad, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior at West Linn (Oregon) High School, on Sunday tweeted a picture of himself in an Oregon uniform with the caption: “I’m staying home.”

UCLA also was a finalist for Shelstad, ranked No. 57 by ESPN and No. 68 in 247sports composite ratings.

“I chose Oregon because of the relationship I’ve built with coach (Dana) Altman and the coaching staff over the last couple of years,” Shelstad told On3sports.”I know how much they believe in me and how hard they will push me, which is something that I really love about them.”

Shelstad is friends with Payton Pritchard and considers the former Oregon point guard a mentor.

Gonzaga has one 2022 commitment, 6-9 forward forward Braden Huff from the Chicago area. The 6-foot-9 forward from Glenbard West is No. 88 in 247sports’ rankings.