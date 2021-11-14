Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff this Tuesday; memorable photo opportunity available to donors

From staff reports

The Salvation Army’s Kettle Kickoff begins Tuesday, as executives across downtown Spokane will ring the bell in front of their businesses to help the iconic charity begin its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Spokesman-Review editor Rob Curley tends to go all out in order to help raise the most money, and this year will be no exception. There might even be a little more motivation since last year’s kettle season was mostly lost to COVID-19.

From 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the leadership team from across the newspaper will be ringing the bell in front of the newspaper’s offices at 999 W. Riverside Ave.

If you want to see Curley in full costume, he will be ringing from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and will be joined by the Salvation Army’s Brass Band.

For anyone who donates $100 or more, Curley will personally escort them to the top of The Chronicle Building to get the best photo in town as you take a selfie with the iconic gargoyles who help protect the building.

If you want to donate, but can’t make it downtown on Tuesday, Curley will still help you get that great photo if you donate at the link below: https://give-nw.salvationarmy.org/SR2021