Seattle area experiencing power outages and landslide warnings as rain, wind continue

By Heidi Groover Seattle Times

The Seattle area saw scattered power outages and landslide warnings as heavy rain and winds pelted the region Sunday.

Sound Transit canceled its Sounder commuter train service between Everett and Seattle for Monday because of the “expected high level of rainfall in the forecast with the potential for landslide activity,” Sound Transit said in a rider alert. The agency encouraged riders to take ST Express Route 510 instead, along with other bus routes.

Seattle City Light reported scattered power outages Sunday afternoon, including an outage affecting nearly 7,300 people near Burien. Puget Sound Energy reported 79 active outages affecting about 3,450 customers.

The National Weather Service in Seattle warns that heavy rainfall and gusty winds will increase the risk of landslides. Rain in recent days – plus more expected Monday and Tuesday – coupled with strong winds “will put extra pressure on soil instability and lead to an elevated threat of landslides,” the NWS said.

The rain and wind is expected to last through Monday.

King County’s Flood Warning Center issued an alert for the Snoqualmie River, saying flooding could cause road closures.

In Skagit County, a landslide blocked a portion of South Skagit Highway and officials urged people to prepare for major flooding.

The town of Hamilton in Skagit County also declared an emergency advisory due to the intense rain and subsequent flooding. Flood sirens went off Sunday afternoon and officials are warning residents to evacuate as soon as possible, according to an advisory from the Skagit County Unified Command.

Officials also warn that drivers should be cautious when traveling through flooded streets, “Practice ‘turn around – don’t drown’ and do not drive through water over the roadway. It can be deeper and faster moving than anticipated and presents a risk to drivers.”