Spokane Public Library to reopen Monday after ‘concerning threats’ caused weekend closure

Spokane Public Libraries were set to reopen Monday after “concerning threats” circulating on social media caused all branches to close Saturday and Sunday, library officials said.

Library security will have “heightened awareness” this week after threatening social media posts were shared early Saturday morning on Twitter, said library spokesperson Amanda Donovan.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday two nonspecific tweets directed at the Spokane Public Library made threats of violence and tagged the library directly in one of them, Donovan told the Spokesman-Review on Saturday.

The library then closed all branches “in an abundance of caution,” Donovan said Saturday. Spokane Police opened an investigation soon after, though Donovan said she did not have any updates as of Sunday afternoon.