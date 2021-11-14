The Dirt: Birkenstock retail store coming to Spokane Valley

A Birkenstock retail store is coming to the Evergreen Crossing Shopping Center near the Spokane Valley Mall.

The city issued a building permit last week for renovations to make way for the 2,000-square-foot store at 13826 E. Indiana Ave, Suite 100, adjacent to the Xfinity Store by Comcast.

The permit does not specify whether the store will be corporately owned or an authorized retailer.

Birkenstock did not respond to a request for comment.

The company Birkenstock operates 54 company-owned stores worldwide, including three in the U.S.

The German shoemaker opened its first U.S. store in New York City in 2018, followed by locations in Venice Beach, California, and Brooklyn, New York.

The Birkenstock brand can be traced as far back as 1774. The company is now majority-owned by Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity company L Catterton and Financière Agache, a holding company owned by French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault, according to its website.

The company has more than 5,000 employees and its shoes are sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. Birkenstock shoes are sold at several authorized retailers in the state, including four in Spokane.

Those retailers include Nordstrom at River Park Square in downtown Spokane, Homestead Birkenstock at NorthTown Mall as well as Journeys and Dick’s Sporting Goods at Spokane Valley Mall.

Post Falls-based C&C Construction LLC is the contractor for the Spokane Valley retail store.

The permit valuation is $75,000, according to the application.

New apartments coming to Browne’s

Developers are planning to build a new apartment building on the site formerly occupied by Tiffany Manor in Browne’s Addition.

Spokane-based Form Architecture Inc. filed a pre-development application with the city to build the Zacher Apartments, a three-story apartment building with 12 units at 2308 W. Second Ave.

The project’s estimated cost is $2 million, according to the application.

Tiffany Manor, built in 1985, was destroyed by fire in August. A historic home next door at 2314 W. Second Ave. was also heavily damaged by the fire.

7 Wonders Beauty weighs new store

Spokane Valley-based 7 Wonders Beauty Spa and Wellness is exploring a potential location in downtown Spokane.

Owner Ann Cao filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially change the use of a ground floor retail space at the Ridpath Club Apartments into a salon and spa at 514 W. First Ave.

A preliminary site plan shows a salon with a color mixing, styling and barber area; a spa with six treatment rooms and a relaxation area; two manicure and pedicure areas; guest seating; offices; and restrooms.

The estimated cost of renovations is $200,000, according to the application.

7 Wonders describes itself as Spokane Valley’s only Aveda full-service salon, store and spa at 10 N. Evergreen Road. Earlier this month, the salon and spa announced via Facebook it is opening a second location at 306 N. Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

Coffee shop to replace car wash

An existing car wash west of the Garland District could be razed to make way for a Blissful Blends coffee shop.

Spokane-based Storhaug Engineering submitted a pre-development application to the city to demolish Garland Power Wash and build a more than 580-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop at 1707 W. Garland Ave.

Blissful Blends has five locations in the Spokane area.