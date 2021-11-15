Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren earn WCC player of week honors

Gonzaga swept the first WCC awards of the season with Drew Timme winning conference player of the week and Chet Holmgren taking freshman honors.

Timme poured in a career-high 37 points in an 86-74 victory over No. 5 Texas on Saturday. The 6-foot-10 sophomore hit 15 of 19 field-goal attempts and added seven rebounds and three assists.

Timme scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes in the season opening win over Dixie State.

Holmgren had 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and six assists against the Trailblazers, becoming the first player in the last 25 seasons with at least 10 points, 10 boards, five assists and five blocks in his collegiate debut. Holmgren matched Przemek Karnowski, who swatted seven shots against Saint Mary’s in 2014, for the single-game block record in coach Mark Few’s 23 seasons as head coach.

The 7-footer had two points, five rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes in the victory against Texas.