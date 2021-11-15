Difference makers: Julian Strawther, Chet Holmgren lead Gonzaga to easy win over Alcorn State
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 15, 2021
JULIAN STRAWTHERDIFFERENCE MAKERS
Julian Strawther heated up early, hitting 3 of 4 2-point attempts and 3 of 4 3-point attempts while scoring 15 points in the opening half. The 6-foot-7 sophomore wing, limited to five points in Saturday’s win over Texas, regained his shooting stroke to finish 7 of 9 from the field en route to a career-high 18 points.
CHET HOLMGREN
Chet Holmgren wasn’t at the top of his game against Texas, but he bounced back with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal against the Braves. He made 4 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers. He played just 25 minutes.
TURNING POINT
The outcome was never in doubt, but the Zags used a 13-2 spurt midway through the first half, capped by Chet Holmgren’s blocked shot and 3-pointer at the offensive end that put Gonzaga on top 27-8. Julian Strawther started the run with a 3-pointer and freshman guard Hunter Sallis added four points.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.