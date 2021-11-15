Locally: Basketball standouts Lexie Hull, Charliesse Leger-Walker both named to preseason award watch lists

Two more NCAA Division I women’s basketball watch lists for former Central Valley High School standout Lexie Hull, a Stanford senior, and Washington State sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Both have been named to the 50-player Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy watch lists.

The Wooden Award, created in 1976 to honor the late former UCLA men’s coach, and the Naismith Trophy, which honors the inventor of the game, both annually go to the player recognized as the most outstanding in their division.

Hull and Leger-Walker earlier were named to the 20-player Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list. That award recognizes the top shooting guard in the division.

Hull, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, is generally considered an ultimate “do-it-all” player for the Cardinal. She averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 24.6 minutes in 32 games, all starts, for the 2020-21 NCAA champions. She was selected to the NCAA Alamo Region and NCAA Final Four all-tournament teams.

Leger-Walker, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and reigning scoring champion (18.8), scored 20 or more points in 12 of her 24 games last season and also led the Cougars in steals per game (2.5). She is the 22nd player to be named to both All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Freshman teams and was a U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-America honorable mention.

College scene

The Community Colleges of Spokane men and women both finished second to Lane (Oregon) teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington.

Spokane put its first four men’s finishers in the top 10 (6, 7, 9, 10) with a 1-minute, 23-second spread between the five scorers, but Lane had three of the first eight (2, 5, 8) with a 1:37 spread and bested the Sasquatch 46-52.

Freshmen Isaac Chol (Rogers), Anthony Carlascio and Gideon Swanson (Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls) and sophomore Travis Hicks (University) finished 6, 7, 9, 10, respectively) to lead the Sasquatch. Chol timed 26 minutes 22.60 seconds for 8K. Freshman Cayan Dibble of Green River won in 25:27.20.

Freshmen Tressa Wood and Sydney Burke finished eighth and ninth to lead the CCS women, who lost 42-100 to Lane. Wood timed 19:59.40 for 5K. Izabelle Anderson of Whatcom won in 18:49.90.

• Sophomore Madelyn Buckley (Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls) was Whitworth’s top finisher in the women’s division of the NCAA Division III West Region Cross Country Championships Saturday in Claremont, California, to earn all-region honors. She timed 23:22.5 for 6K.

Freshman James Dugenet (Mead) was the first Pirates man to finish. He was 91st, clocking 27:29.1 for 8K.

The Whitworth women placed 16th out of 18 teams. The men were 18th out of 24.

• A combined six runners from Gonzaga and Washington State earned All-West Region honors with top-25 finishes in the NCAA Division I West Region Cross Country Championships Friday in Sacramento, California.

Gonzaga juniors James Mwaura (5th) and Cullen McEachern (17th) and freshman Wil Smith from Lewis and Clark (14th) and WSU junior Amir Ado from Ferris (13th) were on the men’s team. GU junior Kristen Garcia (3rd) and Cougars sophomore Neema Kimtai (18th) were on the women’s.

• Spencer Swaim, a Carroll College senior from Lewis and Clark, and Connor Aikins, a Montana Tech freshman from University, each received two honors when the Frontier Conference passed out awards following the league cross country championships.

Both were all-conference for top-10 finishes in the league meet – Swaim was seventh for the champion Saints and Aikins’ ninth-place finish led the Orediggers to second – and were their schools’ men’s cross country Champions of Character award recipients.

• Led by standout goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, who didn’t take over the starting job until the seventh match and then proceeded to run off six straight shutouts en route to a record-setting season, five Washington State Cougars were honored with Pac-12 women’s soccer awards.

Cooper, who finished with seven solo shutouts, a program-record 523-minutes, 56-seconds of consecutive shutout minutes to start her career and a 9-1-3 record, was the first Cougar to earn Goalkeeper of the year and Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and All-Freshman team. She finished the season ranked 12th in the country with a .056 GAA.

Fifth-year senior Elyse Bennett, one of the top scorers in the conference with 10 goals who was on the third team in the 2021 spring season and on the All-Freshman team in 2017, and senior Mykiaa Minniss, a repeater, were named first-team All-Pac-12. Junior Bridget Rieken (Lake City HS) and senior Sydney Studer were on the third team.

• Junior forward Erin Healy, who was eighth in the West Coast Conference with eight goals and 10th with 17 points, was named to the All-WCC women’s soccer first team to lead five Gonzaga players honored by the conference. She was on the All-Freshman team in 2019.

Junior midfielder Sophia Braun, a first-team choice last season, was named to the second team and senior defender Jordan Thompson received honorable mention. Forward Kelsey Oyler and midfielder Willow Collins were on the All-Freshman team.

• Cole Dobson, a Pacific Lutheran sophomore defender from University HS who started 18 matches and scored four goals, was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection and was joined by five Whitworth Pirates on All-NWC men’s soccer teams.

Pirates midfielder Beckett Arthur was NWC Freshman of the Year while freshman forward Dominic Gusman was on the first team, sophomore defender Andyn Malonado on the second with senior defender Jose Bautista and sophomore midfielder Jaime Rodriguez receiving honorable mention.

Arthur, who started 16 matches, led the conference in total goals (11), total points (23), goals per game (0.71) and points per game (1.53). Gusman had seven goals and five assists. He was fourth in the league in total points (19) and fifth in points per match (1.06).

• Gabriella Coprivnicar, a senior forward, made the first team to lead four Whitworth women named to All-NWC soccer teams. Goalkeeper Kate Nelson and midfielder Kalena Pfaeltzer, both sophomores, were on the second team and sophomore midfielder Camryn Gardner (Lewis and Clark) received honorable mention.

• Darby Doyle, a Western Washington senior midfielder from Gonzaga Prep, was named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team in women’s soccer. She was a second-team pick in 2019.

Three others from the area were on the second team: Chloe Gelhaus (East Valley), jr., MF, Seattle Pacific, on the first team in 2019; Claire Neder (Mead), sr., F, Seattle Pacific, honorable mention in 2019; and Makinzie Packwood (Clarkston), sr., F, Central Washington.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs have acquired forward Carter Streek from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-7 Kamloops, British Columbia, native suited up in 21 games for the Blades, including six this season.

“With all of our long-term injuries up front, Carter will be a nice addition,” said Chiefs general manager Scott Carter.

The 17 year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Portland Winterhawks in the 2019 WHL draft after an impressive season in midget prep (nine goals, 19 assists in 33 regular-season games). He played for Team B.C. that won a bronze medal in the 2019 U16 WHL Cup.