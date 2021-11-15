Man pleads guilty to third-degree assault of law enforcement officer from 2020 incident at Northern Quest

A man will spend 54 days in jail and a year on probation after pleading guilty earlier this month to third-degree assault for driving his car toward a police officer in June 2020, according to court documents.

Zachery Craig, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to third-degree assault of an on-duty law enforcement officer, according to court documents. The maximum sentence for the offense is five years in jail and a $10,000 fine. The court instead sentenced Craig to 54 days at Spokane Detention Services and then 12 months in community custody, according to court documents.

Craig told The Spokesman-Review in 2020 he was gambling at Northern Quest with a friend despite being 19 at the time. When the hotel staff called the police for theft and trespassing, Craig got in his car and attempted to leave the scene.

Prosecutors allege Craig then deliberately drove toward a Kalispel Tribal Police officer who was standing by a parked police car. The officer was identified in court documents as Officer Daniel Dice, who shot at Craig. They arrested Craig at the scene.