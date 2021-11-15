New trailhead for Etter Ranch area opening Saturday

The Trentwood Trailhead, formerly known as the Etter Ranch Trailhead, will open Nov. 20 and will be the third trailhead accessing Antoine Peak.

There won’t be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, but Evergreen East and the Washington Trails Association are hosting a grand opening party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The trailhead is at the intersection of Wellesley and Flora in Spokane Valley. From Trent, turn north on Flora then right on the corner of Wellesley and Flora.

Trentwood Trailhead is a paved trailhead accessing the Etter Ranch addition of the Antoine Peak Conservation area. It features trails for hikers, bikers and equestrians. The Etter Ranch is a 230-acre parcel south of the Antoine Peak Conservation Area that Spokane County acquired in 2019.