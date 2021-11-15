The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Features

Northwest Autism Center hosts Giving Tree project

Dawn Sidell, founder and executive director of the Northwest Autism Center, knows the challenges of raising an autistic child. Her teenage son Holden, right, is autistic. They are pictured here in 2010. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Treva Lind treval@spokesman.com(509) 459-5439

The Northwest Autism Center has launched a Giving Tree project to collect gifts for children and adults with developmental disabilities who live in residential care homes.

The project provided more than 600 gifts to adolescents and adults in the past two seasons. Now through Dec. 10, donors can give gifts matching wish-list requests. The recipients often don’t have loved ones around to share the holidays, particularly with ongoing pandemic restrictions that limit social connections, organizers said.

This year, visit nwautism.org to learn how to “adopt a home,” contribute an item or make a financial donation. Gifts are to be dropped off by the deadline at one of the center’s two locations: Schade Tower, 528 E. Spokane Falls Blvd., Suite 14, or 8506 N. Wall St.

