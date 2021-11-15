Orlando Robinson, Fresno State turn back Vandals

From staff reports

Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson controlled the paint with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bulldogs held off Idaho for a 69-62 victory in a nonconference men’s basketball game in Fresno, California, on Monday night.

Robinson scored 15 points in the first half to help Fresno State (3-0) build a 31-26 advantage at halftime.

Nolan Bertain knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Vandals (1-2) within 51-48 with 9 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game. Deon Stroud answered with a 3 on Fresno State’s ensuing possession, however, to restore a six-point margin, and Idaho did not draw closer than four points (55-51) the rest of the way.

Mikey Dixon led the Vandals with 15 points, including 13 in the second half.

The Vandals made 9 of 21 attempts (42.9%) from the 3-point line, but they were hampered by 9-for-28 shooting (32.1%) inside it.

Idaho hosts Washington State on Thursday at 6 p.m.