Spokane Chiefs cleared to resume team activities after positive COVID-19 tests caused postponements

From staff reports

After two players testing positive for COVID-19 caused multiple postponements last week, the Spokane Chiefs are able to return to the ice.

The Western Hockey league announced in a press release on Monday that the Chiefs have been cleared to resume team activities after all active players and team personnel tested negative for COVID-19.

The Chiefs will resume their regular season on Friday when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. An update on the two postponed regular-season games between the Chiefs and Victoria Royals will be provided later in the week.