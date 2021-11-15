Spokane Chiefs cleared to resume team activities after positive COVID-19 tests caused postponements
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 15, 2021
After two players testing positive for COVID-19 caused multiple postponements last week, the Spokane Chiefs are able to return to the ice.
The Western Hockey league announced in a press release on Monday that the Chiefs have been cleared to resume team activities after all active players and team personnel tested negative for COVID-19.
The Chiefs will resume their regular season on Friday when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. An update on the two postponed regular-season games between the Chiefs and Victoria Royals will be provided later in the week.
