Two parking lots reopen at Spokane International Airport

From staff reports

The economy and C Concourse parking lots at the Spokane International Airport have reopened.

Spokane International Airport Media Manager Britt DeTienne said the airport had closed the lots in 2020 to save money. Fewer people have been flying since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the airport hasn’t needed as much parking space.

The airport has four parking options: economy parking, outside parking, C Concourse parking and garage parking.

The economy lot, on McFarlane Road, is the cheapest at $5 per day. Outside parking and C concourse parking, which are closer to the terminals, cost $6 per day. Garage parking costs $11 per day.